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More evidence of Russia helping Iran with drones revealed, FT reports

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by Abbey Fenbert
More evidence of Russia helping Iran with drones revealed, FT reports
Illustrative image: An Iranian-made Shahed-136 “kamikaze” drone flies over Kermanshah, Iran, on March 7, 2024. (Anonymous / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has been shipping drones to Iran to aid its ally in the war against the United States and Israel, according to a Western intelligence report, the Financial Times (FT) reported on March 25.

The report comes as Moscow has been accused of providing intelligence support to Tehran, with President Volodymyr Zelensky claiming on March 24 that Kyiv has "irrefutable evidence" that Russia is helping Iran target U.S. assets in the Middle East.

Senior Iranian and Russian officials began secretly discussing deliveries of drones, medicine, and food shortly after the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated attacks against Iran at the end of February, two officials briefed on the intelligence report told FT.

Russia began sending drone deliveries in early March, and is close to the end of its phased shipment, officials said. The deliveries are expected to be completed by the end of the month.

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When asked about the drone shipments, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was evasive.

"There are a lot of fakes going around right now. One thing is true — we are continuing our dialogue with the Iranian leadership," he told FT.

Drone shipments would represent the first lethal military aid Russia has provided Iran in the war with the U.S. and Israel, now in its fourth week.

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Moscow has denied allegations of providing intelligence support to Iran, despite multiple reports that the Kremlin supplied Tehran with information on the locations of U.S. military facilities, including ships and aircraft in the Middle East.

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CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed on March 18 that Iran has sought intelligence from its allies, including Russia, but would not say publicly whether the U.S. had evidence that Russia provided any such intelligence.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also been dismissive of the claims, saying that intelligence sharing would make no difference in Iran's ability to strike back at the U.S.

Russia and Iran have deepened cooperation in recent years, particularly during Moscow's war against Ukraine, with Tehran supplying drones and other military equipment used by Russian forces.

Russia regularly launches hundreds of Shahed-type drones in mass nightly attacks against Ukrainian cities. In a rare daytime strike on March 24, over 500 kamikaze drones targeted regions all across the country.

Ukraine has become so well-versed in fending off Iranian drones that Kyiv has offered to lend its expertise to countries in the Middle East now facing regular Shahed strikes.

"We are engaging with countries in the Middle East and the Gulf, which now show a strong interest in Ukraine's experience in defending against drones," Zelensky wrote on X on March 25.

"We already see that not only Shaheds are being used in the region, but there is also growing evidence of the use of FPV drones. This is modern warfare, and everyone must be prepared for it. Ukraine has this expertise, and in exchange for our support we need help in areas where we face greater challenges."

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Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

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Thursday, March 26
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More evidence of Russia helping Iran with drones revealed, FT reports.

Senior Iranian and Russian officials began secretly discussing deliveries of drones, medicine, and food shortly after the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated attacks against Iran at the end of February, two officials briefed on the intelligence report told the Financial Times.

Thursday, March 26
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