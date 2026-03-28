Night of 'pure terror' targets maternity hospital in Odesa as 5 killed, 13 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine

Russia unleashed another wave of deadly overnight attacks across Ukraine, launching 273 drones, killing at least five people and injuring at least 13.



While Ukraine’s air defense shot down 252 Russian drones, 21 made their way through, reported Ukraine’s Air Force.



Ukrainians in Odesa suffered the most, with 60 drones swarming the city until the early hours of the morning.



As emergency services continue to search through the rubble, two people are known to have been killed and at least 11 injured, including a child, reported Odesa Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak.



In a night of "pure terror," Russian forces targeted a maternity hospital, residential buildings, enterprises, and port and critical infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.



"Every such strike proves that Russia does not want to end the war. Therefore, any easing of pressure on it is dangerous. And coordinated work to protect people and life will help us, help our country's defense and diplomacy," Zelensky wrote.



The president’s hometown — Kryvyi Rih — was among this morning’s targets as well. Russian attacks killed two men and injured two others, according to officials. An industrial site was hit, causing fires to break out.



In Poltava Oblast, Russian strikes hit homes and an industrial facility, killing one person, reported Vitalii Dyakovnych, Poltava Oblast Governor.



In front-line regions, Russian attacks over the last 24 hours killed two and injured 17 citizens.



In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 760 Russian strikes killed one and injured two civilians, damaging dozens of homes, cars, and infrastructure, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.



In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed one civilian and injured six others, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.



In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure and homes injured six people, with five people being evacuated from the region, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.



In Sumy Oblast, an air alert lasted for 20 hours as Russia launched more than 90 attacks, injuring two people, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said. Over the day, 17 people were evacuated.