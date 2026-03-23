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Ukraine has 'irrefutable evidence' of Russia providing intelligence to Iran, Zelensky says

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by Asami Terajima
Ukraine has 'irrefutable evidence' of Russia providing intelligence to Iran, Zelensky says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street in London, U.K., on March 17, 2026. (Suzanne Plunkett - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Ukraine has "irrefutable evidence" that Russia continues to provide intelligence to Iran, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 23 after a meeting with his country's top military intelligence leadership.

"Russia is utilizing its own capabilities in radio-technical and electronic intelligence, as well as some intelligence shared by partners in the Middle East," Zelensky said in his Telegram post, where he summarized the main points from the meeting with Oleh Ivashchenko, the head of military intelligence (HUR).

Neither Russia nor Iran has publicly reacted to Zelensky's report at the time of publication. Zelensky's statement comes as the Middle East tensions surge in the fourth week of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

Russia and Iran have deepened cooperation in recent years, particularly during Moscow's war against Ukraine, with Tehran supplying drones and other military equipment used by Russian forces.

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Earlier on March 20, Politico reported, citing two people familiar with the U.S.-Russia negotiations, that the Kremlin has issued a new ultimatum, proposing to halt intelligence-sharing with Iran if the United States does the same for Ukraine. Politico reported the U.S. rejecting the proposal.

Zelensky also said, citing Ivashchenko's report, that Ukraine has "clear information" that Russia plans to further deploy ground control stations for long-range drones both in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, as well as four in Belarus.

Without elaborating on the potential consequences the new development could bring, Zelensky said he instructed Ivashchenko to inform its Western allies about the data.

Similarily on the battlefield, the Russian intelligence's command appears to "constantly" attempt to exaggerate Russian troops' achievements in Ukraine and use such data in the negotiation process, Zelensky said, citing the HUR's assessment.

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The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claim independently.

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Volodymyr ZelenskyIranRussiaUkraine
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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

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