Russia struck passenger bus in Sumy Oblast, injuring 3.

In the Richky community of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy district, Russian forces used a drone to drop an explosive device on a passenger bus. The explosion injured three civilians and damaged the bus, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Oct. 5.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Over the past 24 hours, Russia struck 12 communities in Sumy Oblast in 61 separate attacks.

The communities of Mykolaiv, Khotin, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Richkivka, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Svesy, and Seredyna-Buda were targeted. At least 108 explosions were reported in the region.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, guided bombs, and drones.

Russia has intensified strikes against the region since Kyiv launched a cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in early August. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's Kursk Oblast incursion has helped prevent the occupation of Sumy Oblast and its regional center, the city of Sumy.