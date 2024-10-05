Ukraine hit 3 Russian command posts with Storm Shadows and GMLRS, military claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have hit three Russian command posts using Western-supplied Storm Shadow missiles and GMLRS rockets, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Oct. 5.

The attacks struck the command posts of the 35th and 27th separate motor rifle brigades, as well as that of the 2nd Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces, the General Staff said in a post on Telegram.

It did not specify the locations of the strikes or the dates on which they were carried out, only saying they happened "the other day."

"The results of the strikes are being clarified," the report said, adding: "The attack was carried out by Storm Shadow missiles and GMLRS rockets.

"The destruction of the occupiers continues. Next will be..."

U.S.-supplied GMLRS rockets have a range of around 70 kilometers and are fired from HIMARS launchers.

They were a game-changer for Ukraine when they first arrived in the summer of 2022, allowing Ukraine to target Russian forces in occupied territories far more accurately than they had previously.

Ukraine has previously used the British–supplied Storm Shadow missiles, with a range of up to 250 kilometers (150 miles), to hit Russian military targets in Crimea, a sovereign Ukrainian territory illegally annexed by Russia.

The Telegraph reported in August, citing unnamed sources, that the U.K. was privately in favor of allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles in strikes on Russia itself, but was unwilling to publicly press for such a change in policy due to fears of backlash from the U.S.

Kyiv has long argued that restrictions on the use of Western-supplied long-range weapons are stifling its war effort, while Washington has claimed that allowing Ukraine to hit deep into Russian territory with its weapons could escalate the situation.

Hopes had been high last month that Ukraine would finally be granted permission to strike deep inside Russian territory with the weapons, but the issue was once again put on hold.

In the meantime, Ukraine has been striking targets deep inside Russia with its own domestically-produced weapons, most recently taking out several Russian ammunition storage sites.

In September, Ukraine targeted depots in the Russian towns of Tikhoretsk and Toropets with drones, setting ablaze over 30,000 tons of ammunition, which allegedly included ballistic missiles.