News Feed, Glide Bomb, UPAB-1500B, Russia, Military, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine
Budanov says Russian 1.5 ton bomb dropped on Sumy Oblast has been used before

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 31, 2024 3:53 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov speaks at the third annual Kyiv Stratcom Forum 2024 in Kyiv on March 27, 2024. (HUR/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov refuted on March 31 earlier claims by Ukrainian military officials that Russia dropped a 1.5 ton (3,300 lbs) bomb on Sumy Oblast for the first time.

The UPAB-1500B gliding bomb was first unveiled at a Russian arms expo in 2019.

The 117th Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces claimed on March 30 that Russian forces had used the bomb for the first time in an attack on the community of Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast.

Budanov said in comments on national television that it was not the first time Russian forces have used such a weapon in Ukraine.

"I can directly deny it," Budanov said.

"There's nothing new in this," he added.

The Ukrainian military-focused media outlet Defense Express, citing unnamed sources, claimed earlier in March that the bomb had been used for the first time, but did not specify where.  

Residents of the vulnerable communities along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border experience daily attacks from nearby Russian forces. Russia has intensified assaults in recent weeks, leading to large-scale evacuations from the region.

Russia attacked 12 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on March 30, causing 254 explosions in the area, the regional military administration reported.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

6:33 AM

ISW: Russian air defense struggles to protect key targets.

"Russian forces appear to struggle with properly deploying short-range air defense systems along expected flight vectors for Ukrainian drones, and the Russian military appears to have even failed to cover important potential targets in reportedly well-defended areas within Russia," the ISW said.
12:21 AM

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast injure 4 civilians.

Three people in Kurakhove sustained shrapnel wounds when artillery shelling struck their apartment buildings. Cannon artillery shelling in Kostiantynivka injured a 75-year-old resident, who was subsequently hospitalized.
11:47 PM

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 1.

Russia launched a guided projectile at a residential area of Kharkiv during an evening attack, injuring one person, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on March 30.
8:52 PM

Russia reportedly carries out mass deportations of migrants.

Russia is conducting raids on raids on dormitories and apartments known to house Central Asian migrants and is carrying out mass deportations in response to the recent terrorist attack on Moscow, Russian independent media outlet Meduza reported on March 30.
