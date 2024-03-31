Budanov says Russian 1.5 ton bomb dropped on Sumy Oblast has been used before

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov refuted on March 31 earlier claims by Ukrainian military officials that Russia dropped a 1.5 ton (3,300 lbs) bomb on Sumy Oblast for the first time.

The UPAB-1500B gliding bomb was first unveiled at a Russian arms expo in 2019.

The 117th Brigade of Ukraine's Armed Forces claimed on March 30 that Russian forces had used the bomb for the first time in an attack on the community of Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast.

Budanov said in comments on national television that it was not the first time Russian forces have used such a weapon in Ukraine.

"I can directly deny it," Budanov said.

"There's nothing new in this," he added.

The Ukrainian military-focused media outlet Defense Express, citing unnamed sources, claimed earlier in March that the bomb had been used for the first time, but did not specify where.

Residents of the vulnerable communities along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border experience daily attacks from nearby Russian forces. Russia has intensified assaults in recent weeks, leading to large-scale evacuations from the region.

Russia attacked 12 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on March 30, causing 254 explosions in the area, the regional military administration reported.