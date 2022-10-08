Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, War, Crimea
Edit post

Explosion reported at Crimean Bridge, Russia blames Ukraine

by Daria Shulzhenko October 8, 2022 10:39 AM 2 min read
A photo of the burning Crimean Bridge, which connects the Russian-occupied Ukrainian peninsula and Russia's mainland, posted by eyewitnesses on social media. Explosions were reported at the bridge in the early hours of Oct. 8, 2022. (Courtesy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian media reported that a fire broke out at the Crimean Bridge — the strategic bridge that connects Russia with the occupied Crimea peninsula — at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 8.

The fire has already been eliminated, the Russian state news agency TASS reported.

TASS said that the traffic on the road and railway parts of the bridge has been stopped, and Russia is preparing to launch a ferry across the Kerch Strait. RIA Novosti, another Russian state news agency, said a fuel tank was on fire on the bridge.

Russian media also reported that all trains from Russia to Crimea had been canceled due to the fire, and the sale of train tickets to the peninsula had been suspended.

Photos of the burning Crimean Bridge, which connects the Russian-occupied Ukrainian peninsula and Russia's mainland, posted by eyewitnesses on social media. (Courtesy)


The Crimean Bridge was illegally constructed by Russia following its invasion and occupation of the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014.

The damage inflicted on the bridge could further complicate the Russian military's already disrupted supply chains in the south of Ukraine, as Kyiv continues to conduct its counteroffensive in the area.


Scale of damage


Eyewitnesses’ photos and videos of the fiercely burning Crimean Bridge show that a massive explosion hit it on the span that carries railway traffic.Vladimir Konstantinov, the head of Crimea's Russian-installed illegal "parliament", accused "Ukrainian vandals" of hitting the bridge. He claimed that the damage was "insignificant", and that the bridge would be repaired soon.

However, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that “there are still no forecasts” for restoring the Crimean Bridge, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

The Russian union of insurers estimated the damage from the explosion at 200-500 million rubles ($1.4-3.6 million).Who is responsible?
Following the explosion, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of Ukraine's President’s Office, wrote on Twitter that “everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled.”

Multiple other Ukrainian officials hinted at Kyiv's involvement in the attack as they commented on the explosion on Oct. 8.
In August, Podolyak said that the Crimean Bridge should be destroyed as a legitimate military target.

Ukrainska Pravda, an online newspaper, cited law enforcement sources as saying that Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) is behind the explosion.

The SBU indirectly confirmed the report. "The bridge is burning beautifully at dawn. A nightingale is meeting the SBU in Crimea," the SBU quipped, paraphrasing Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko.

How likely is Putin to nuke Ukraine?
The Kyiv Independent
Daria Shulzhenko
Daria Shulzhenko
Reporter
Daria Shulzhenko is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been a lifestyle reporter at the Kyiv Post until November 2021. She graduated from Kyiv International University with a bachelor’s in linguistics, specializing in translation from English and German languages. She has previously worked as a freelance writer and researcher.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.