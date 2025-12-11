Russia pounds Ukraine’s Kremenchuk with missiles, drones in second strike in a week

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast overnight on Dec. 11 with a barrage of missiles and drones.

Kremenchuk, located on the banks of the Dnipro River, lies approximately 250 kilometers (155 miles) southeast of Kyiv.

Local energy facilities once again became the target of the Russian attack, Poltava Oblast Governor Volodymyr Kohut reported on the morning of Dec. 11. "A significant number of targets were shot down, but falling debris and direct hits on the facilities caused fires," he said. First responders have been dispatched to the sites of attacks. No casualties have been reported as of 7:30 a.m. local time.

The recent attack comes less than a week after Russia launched a massive combined strike against Kremenchuk on Dec. 7 that damaged several energy facilities.

The Air Force reported overnight that Russia had launched waves of drones at Kremenchuk. The military also issued a ballistic missile warning, with at least three missiles reportedly launched at the city. Shortly afterwards, explosions were reported in Kremenchuk.

Several groups of drones targeted the city during the attack, according to the Air Force.