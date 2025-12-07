0 members on board

Explosions, outages reported in Kremenchuk as Russia launches barrage of missiles, drones towards central Ukraine

by Dmytro Basmat
Illustrative image: A missile launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast flies toward Kharkiv, Ukraine, amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (Vadym Bielikov/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk overnight on Dec. 6, officials reported.

Explosions were heard in the city beginning around 1:30 a.m. local time, monitoring groups reported as Ukraine's Air Force warned of a barrage of approaching missiles and drones.

Several Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were launched toward the city as well as dozens of Russian drones.

Kremenchuk's mayor, Vitaliy Maletsky, reported that there are disruptions to electricity, water, and heating supply in parts of the city, with crew working to restore the outages.

No information was immediately available as to any casualties or the full extent of damage caused.

The Air Force issued country-wide air raid alerts as Russian MiG-31K, capable of launching hypersonic missiles, took flight.

Kremenchuk, situated on the banks of the Dnieper River in Poltava Oblast, hosted a pre-war population of 215,000 residents. The city is situated approximately 250 kilometers (155 miles) southeast of the capital, Kyiv.

During the attack, explosions were also heard in the city of Fastiv in Kyiv Oblast, just one day after Russia launched a mass missile and drone attack on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv Oblast, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Fastiv's main train station was struck in the attack on Dec. 5, an attack which President Volodymyr Zelensky described as "militarily senseless."

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that eight people injured in the Dec. 5 attack, including in Kyiv, Lviv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Russian forces have regularly attacked Ukrainian cities in recent months amid U.S. efforts to negotiate the end of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Sunday, December 7
Sunday, December 7
Video
Why Ukraine rejects Russia's 600,000 army cap demand.

Russia failed to break Ukraine’s army on the battlefield, and now it’s trying to do it through a peace plan that would cap Ukraine’s forces at 600,000. Some argue that Ukraine would shrink its army — currently estimated at about 800,000 — after the war anyway.

