Russia plans withdrawal from European Convention preventing torture

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Aug. 25 signed a resolution calling for Moscow to withdraw from the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture.

Despite Russia remaining a signatory to the convention, Russian war crimes and the torture of Ukrainian civilians and troops have been repeatedly documented.

The resolution calls for Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw Russia from the decades-old agreement.

"On the submission to the President of the Russian Federation... a proposal on the denunciation by the Russian Federation of the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment," the resolution read.

Russia targets and kills Ukrainian officials in occupied territories as it attempts to establish increased control. Former Kherson Mayor Volodymyr Mykolaienko was detained by Russian forces on April 18, 2022.

Russian troops were unsuccessful in pressuring Mykolaienko to cooperate with occupation authorities, and he was targeted for his pro-Ukrainian views, his niece Hanna Korshun-Samchuk told the Kyiv Independent.

A Russian serviceman claimed to have participated in the May 2024 killing of five captured Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk Oblast, Polish-Belarusian media outlet Vot Tak reported.

Ukrainian Journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna disappeared in August 2023 and died in the fall of 2024 after being tortured in Russian captivity. Roschyna's body was returned to Ukraine in February with missing organs.