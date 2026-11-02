Russia lost 1 soldier every 35 seconds on Nov. 1, Ukraine's General Staff says

Russian forces suffered a record 2,500 personnel losses on Nov. 1, Ukraine's General Staff said.

"These are the enemy's largest daily losses during the entire full-scale war," the General Staff said on Nov. 2.

A Russian soldier is considered "lost" if they are killed in action, captured as a prisoner of war or sustain wounds severe enough to prevent them from returning to combat.

Drones currently account for the majority of casualties on both sides. Ukrainian military units are also awarded additional equipment based on the number of confirmed Russian military losses they inflict.

The previous record for Russian daily personnel losses was 2,250, reported on Oct. 21, 2026.

October 2026 was the deadliest month for Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

Russian forces suffered 54,400 personnel losses in October, roughly equivalent to the population of Vorkuta, a city in Russia's northern Komi Republic, the statement read.

"Think about it: one month, one city," the General Staff said.

Russia has suffered 1,592,770 personnel losses in Ukraine since launching its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, as of Nov. 2, Ukraine's General Staff said.

As Russia's battlefield losses mount, Moscow faces growing pressure to step up its mobilization efforts.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in August that Russia plans to mobilize around 300,000 people after its September election is out of the way. So far, Moscow announced plans to conscript an additional 120,000 people on Oct. 2.