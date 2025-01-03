Russia has recruited up to 180,000 convicts for war against Ukraine, Foreign Intelligence Service says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has recruited 140,000 to 180,000 prisoners to fight in a full-scale war against Ukraine as of November 2024, Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service (SZRU) said on Jan. 2.

Moscow has been recruiting convicts for its war since summer 2022, first under the auspices of the Wagner mercenary company and then directly under the Russian Defense Ministry.

There were about 300,000-350,000 prisoners in Russian prisons in 2024, which is half as many as in 2014, according to the Ukrainian intelligence agency.

"The reason is the Russia-Ukraine war," the statement read.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify all the claims.

A Russian government decree abolishing the one-time payment of $3,524 to prisoners for signing a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry to participate in the war against Ukraine came into effect on Jan. 1.

"The legislative abolition of the one-time payment is evidence of the deepening crisis in the Russian economy and the shortage of financial resources," Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service claimed.

Prisoners and their relatives are deprived of a number of payments and benefits received by members of volunteer formations. Salaries of prisoners are also two to four times lower than that of other Russian soldiers, the agency said.

Dozens of men convicted of violent crimes were allowed to return to Russia following their service. In some cases, these ex-convicts were accused of new crimes.