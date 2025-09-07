Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) celebrated its 33rd anniversary on Sept. 7 by posting "greeting cards" from Ukraine in public places throughout Moscow, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent.

"Responsibility is inevitable," the signs read. The messages also feature a prominent HUR logo.

The agency was established on Sept. 7, 1992, just over one year after Ukraine declared its independence from the Soviet Union. HUR honored its 33rd anniversary by sending a message to the Russian capital.

HUR's so-called "greeting cards" were displayed in multiple districts of Moscow, decorating the city's fences, parks, public transport stops, poles, and walls.

"Residents of the capital of so-called Russia can obviously expect special congratulations from Ukrainian military intelligence soon," a source in HUR said.

HUR's demonstration comes the morning after Russia targeted Ukraine with a record-breaking drone and missile attack overnight. Russia launched 810 Shahed-type drones — the largest drone strike of the full-scale war. Russia also launched 13 cruise and ballistic missiles during the attack.

The attack hit the killed at least four civilians and injured 44 people across Ukraine, and hit the Cabinet of Ministers building in central Kyiv.

HUR has claimed responsibility for a number of operations on Russian soil. In August, HUR said it carried out a drone strike on Russian military logistics in Voronezh Oblast, damaging infrastructure at a key transportation hub.

A HUR source also told the Kyiv Independent that an explosion on Aug. 26 started a fire at the Ryazan-Moscow oil pipeline, a key petroleum product supply route for the Russian capital. The cause of the explosion was not specified.



