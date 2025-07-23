Russia to draft year-round under proposed continuous mobilization

The State Duma, the lower chamber of Russia's parliament, on July 22 submitted a bill that, if passed, will expand Russia's seasonal mobilization into a year-round draft.

"The bill proposes to change the approach to the conscription of citizens for military service and establish that the conscription of citizens for military service is carried out during the calendar year (from January 1 to December 31) on the basis of a decree of the President of the Russian Federation," the draft law's explanatory note reads.

Russia has faced enormous losses as it wages its war against Ukraine, prompting Moscow to draft citizens to fight in the war and entice others, including foreign fighters, with incentives such as Russian citizenship.

Currently, Russia drafts its citizens in two waves each year, in the spring and autumn.

Although the proposed change would make mobilization continuous, most drafted conscripts will continue to be deployed to their assigned roles in two main periods, from April to July, and from October to December.

The bill "was developed in pursuance of the instruction of the President of the Russian Federation dated June 6, 2025... and is aimed at improving the implementation of events related to the conscription of citizens for military service," the document says.

The bill was submitted to Russia's parliament, Duma Defense Committee Chairman Andrei Kartapolov, and his deputy Andrei Krasov.

Kartapolov and Krasov's involvement with the bill indicates the Russian Defense Ministry is behind the proposal, and it is likely to be passed, independent Russian media reported.

The Russian Duma's current spring sessions ends on July 23, and the bill is expected to be passed this autumn to come into force on Jan. 1, 2026, media reported.

"It is also proposed to send citizens to places of military service on the basis of decrees of the President of the Russian Federation," the draft law's explanatory note says.

As of July 23, Russia has lost 1,045,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

The identities of 119,154 Russian military personnel killed in Ukraine have been recognized by the Russian independent media outlet, Mediazona, in collaboration with the BBC Russian service.