The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Energy infrastructure, Russia's attacks on energy, Energy security, Energy crisis, War, Business
Edit post

Russia has launched over 30 mass strikes on Ukraine's energy system in 3 years, ministry says

by Kateryna Hodunova February 24, 2025 4:17 PM 2 min read
Workers of emergency services extinguish a fire after a Russian attack targeted energy infrastructure in Kyiv, Ukraine on Oct. 18, 2022. (Ukrainian State Emergency Service / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has launched more than 30 mass strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the three years of its full-scale invasion, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Feb. 24.

"Each large-scale attack on the energy sector involves 100-200, and now 3,00 different munitions that simultaneously hit power generation facilities, substations, power lines, and gas infrastructure," Halushchenko wrote on Facebook.

Russia continues to target Ukrainian energy infrastructure, testing Ukraine's resolve as the country is enduring another winter.

Material losses from Russian attacks have amounted to "billions of dollars," according to the minister.

"Russia is committing crimes by attacking facilities critical to the operation of nuclear power plants, threatening to cause a nuclear disaster," Halushchenko said.

Over the past three years, Russian troops have occupied territories hosting energy facilities producing 18 gigawatts (GW) of generation. The occupied facilities include hydroelectric power plants, thermal power plants, and Europe's largest nuclear power plant, stationed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Halushchenko added.

"No other energy system in the world has faced such challenges. Yet, despite Russia's unbridled desire to destroy our infrastructure, the Ukrainian energy system remains intact and functioning," the minister said.

The Russian military regularly attacks Ukrainian cities and villages with drones, missiles, glide bombs, and artillery. Moscow's attacks have resulted in heavy civilian casualties and destroyed hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and energy and water supply facilities.

Despite the overwhelming evidence, the Russian government has denied that its army is targeting civilian targets.

Ukraine’s unlikely ally against Russian attacks on energy sector — warm weather
Nearly three years into the war, Ukrainians have grown used to bracing for brutal winters with electricity blackouts and heating cuts from Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure. This winter was predicted to be one of the toughest ones of the war yet. In a worst-case scenario, black…
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:36 PM

Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
12:29 PM

EU to provide Ukraine with $3.7 billion tranche in March.

"Europe is here to strengthen Ukraine in this critical moment. I can announce that a new 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) payment for Ukraine will arrive already in March," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.