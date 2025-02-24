Russia has launched over 30 mass strikes on Ukraine's energy system in 3 years, ministry says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has launched more than 30 mass strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the three years of its full-scale invasion, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Feb. 24.

"Each large-scale attack on the energy sector involves 100-200, and now 3,00 different munitions that simultaneously hit power generation facilities, substations, power lines, and gas infrastructure," Halushchenko wrote on Facebook.

Russia continues to target Ukrainian energy infrastructure, testing Ukraine's resolve as the country is enduring another winter.

Material losses from Russian attacks have amounted to "billions of dollars," according to the minister.

"Russia is committing crimes by attacking facilities critical to the operation of nuclear power plants, threatening to cause a nuclear disaster," Halushchenko said.

Over the past three years, Russian troops have occupied territories hosting energy facilities producing 18 gigawatts (GW) of generation. The occupied facilities include hydroelectric power plants, thermal power plants, and Europe's largest nuclear power plant, stationed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Halushchenko added.

"No other energy system in the world has faced such challenges. Yet, despite Russia's unbridled desire to destroy our infrastructure, the Ukrainian energy system remains intact and functioning," the minister said.

The Russian military regularly attacks Ukrainian cities and villages with drones, missiles, glide bombs, and artillery. Moscow's attacks have resulted in heavy civilian casualties and destroyed hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and energy and water supply facilities.

Despite the overwhelming evidence, the Russian government has denied that its army is targeting civilian targets.