Russia faces record 2.6 million worker shortage amid war recruitment

"I am grateful for the support and the readiness at the highest level to promote diplomacy," President Volodymyr Zelensky said of the phone conservation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "We share the same view on the need for a ceasefire."
The convictions mark a significant development in Britain's efforts to counter Russian intelligence operations amid heightened tensions stemming from Moscow's war against Ukraine and repeated Kremlin threats toward Kyiv's allies.
The deepening labor shortage reflects growing strain on Russia's workforce as the Kremlin aggressively recruits men for its war against Ukraine.
"The clock is ticking — we still have twelve hours until the end of this day," German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius reportedly said.
According to the Verkhovna Rada's website, Ukraine completed the ratification of the U.S.-Ukraine minerals agreement on May 12. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the deal.
"I believe both leaders are going to be there," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
"I myself have heard relatives talking: our village is being attacked, let's roll the car out of the garage, maybe they will shell it — at least we will get money. The car is old, we can't sell it," Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
The new tranche brings total recent EU defense support for Ukraine to 3.3 billion euros ($3.6 billion), marking a significant expansion of European efforts to boost Kyiv's defense industry.
"There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin on Thursday in Turkey," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
"Russia is ready for negotiations without any preconditions," Putin claimed in an address marking the end of the three-day Victory Day ceasefire. He invited Ukraine to begin talks in Istanbul on May 15.
Both men face charges related to terrorism and espionage. Daniil B. was detained in Lithuania, where he is in temporary custody, while Oleksandr V. remains at large in Russia.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Ukraine and its allies discussed tougher sanctions against Russia's banking sector, central bank, and energy industry.
Russia faces record 2.6 million worker shortage amid war recruitment
Russian companies ended 2024 short of 2.6 million employees, a record high, the pro-state publication Izvestia reported on May 12, citing an analysis by Russia's Higher School of Economics.
The deepening labor shortage reflects growing strain on Russia's workforce as the Kremlin aggressively recruits men for its war against Ukraine.
The shortages are sharpest in manufacturing (391,000), trade (347,000), and transportation (219,000). Employers in these sectors now offer salaries exceeding 100,000 rubles ($1,200) monthly — 1.5 times higher than Russia's national average.
The average monthly gross salary in Russia rose 20% to 88,000 rubles (around $1,000) in 2024, marking the fastest annual wage growth on record against official inflation of 9.5%. Workforce participation also hit a historic high, with 61% of Russians over 15 engaged in the labor market.
Inflation in the country reached its highest level in 2024, driven by war spending and rising food prices. To curb inflation, Russia's Central Bank raised its interest rate from 7.5% in July 2023 to the current 21%.
Researchers linked the rise in vacancies to a collapse in labor migration, a weakening ruble, and multiple economic shocks. Engineers, scientists, teachers, and doctors were the most in-demand skilled workers.
The shortage has sharply worsened since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To bolster its military ranks, the Kremlin has relied on lucrative contracts and aggressive recruitment campaigns rather than formal conscription.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 15 that 600,000 Russian troops are deployed in Ukraine. Russia plans to increase its forces there by 150,000 in 2025, according to Ukrainian President's Office Deputy Head Pavlo Palisa.
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 12 that Russia has lost 967,060 troops in Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion.