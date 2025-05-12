General Staff: Russia has lost 967,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 967,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 12.

The number includes 1,170 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,800 tanks, 22,473 armored fighting vehicles, 48,118 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,718 artillery systems, 1,381 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,162 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 35,678 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.