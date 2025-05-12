Become a member
Monday, May 12
Tusk says Russia ordered 2024 arson attack on Warsaw shopping centre.

"We now know for sure that the great fire of the Marywilska shopping centre in Warsaw was caused by arson ordered by the Russian special services," Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X. "Some of the perpetrators have already been detained, all the others are identified and searched for."

Monday, May 12
Putin’s Victory Day and White House chaos | Ukraine This Week.

This week, the world watched in anticipation for Russia’s Victory Day parade after President Volodymyr Zelensky commented that he could not guarantee the safety of those attending. Meanwhile, the European Union moves one step forward to banning Russian gas from the European continent. It is also revealed this week that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has fallen out of step with the White House.

War

General Staff: Russia has lost 967,060 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Soldiers from 68th brigade of Ukrainian army attend military training in Donbas Region, Ukraine on Jan. 29, 2025. (Photo: Piotr Sobik/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 967,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 12.

The number includes 1,170 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,800 tanks, 22,473 armored fighting vehicles, 48,118 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,718 artillery systems, 1,381 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,162 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 35,678 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Hungary cancels meeting on national minorities with Ukraine over spying scandal
Hungary cancelled a meeting planned for May 12 with a Ukrainian delegation on the rights of national minorities, Hungary’s Deputy Foreign Minister said on May 11, amid a deepening spying scandal between the two countries.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

