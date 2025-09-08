Russia detains Azerbaijani citizen over alleged Ukraine-linked 'terror' plot as Moscow-Baku tensions escalate

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed on Sept. 8 that it had detained an Azerbaijani citizen accused of preparing attacks on law enforcement buildings in Stavropol Krai on behalf of Ukraine.

The case emerges amid worsening tensions between Moscow and Baku.

The FSB alleged the man had joined an unidentified Ukrainian "terrorist organization" and was scouting potential targets in Stavropol and Yessentuki.

Russian state news agency TASS released a video showing his arrest and interrogation, during which he "confessed" to building an explosive device with purchased components allegedly hidden in a field.

Russian authorities are known to extract confessions under duress, and the highly formalized language of the man's testimony suggested it may have been pre-written.

The statement further claimed the suspect had served in Azerbaijan's special forces. He was charged with preparing a terrorist attack and remanded in custody until Nov. 5.

Another arrest in Russia...



This time, the FSB claims to have prevented a terrorist attack in Stavropol Krai by detaining an Azerbaijani citizen. According to the service, the man was about to swear an oath of allegiance to a Ukrainian liberation battalion. pic.twitter.com/ElYI33Pd2J — Belsat in English (@Belsat_Eng) September 8, 2025

In June, two Azerbaijani nationals died in police custody in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg during mass arrests, prompting accusations of torture from Azerbaijan.

Baku later canceled Russian cultural events, raided the offices of Kremlin-funded Sputnik propaganda outlet, and arrested several Russian citizens on organized crime charges.

The rift deepened after Russian drone strikes in Ukraine targeted facilities linked to Azerbaijan.

Russian forces hit a SOCAR fuel depot in Odesa Oblast on Aug. 8, injuring four workers, weeks after another strike on a Trans-Balkan pipeline station.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Aug. 11 allocated $2 million for purchasing electrical equipment for Ukraine amid media claims indicating Baku might consider lifting the ban on supplying Kyiv with weapons.