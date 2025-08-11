Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russian strikes on Azerbaijani energy sites in Ukraine may reportedly push Baku to arm Kyiv

3 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Russian strikes on Azerbaijani energy sites in Ukraine may reportedly push Baku to arm Kyiv
Flags of Ukraine and Azerbaijan stand on the table during the visit of Seymour Mardaliev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine, to the Lviv Regional State Administration on April 5, 2024, in Lviv, Ukraine. (Stanislav Ivanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Baku may consider lifting its ban on supplying Ukraine with weapons from its arsenal if Russia continues targeting Azerbaijani interests in Ukraine, Azerbaijani outlet Caliber.Az reported on Aug. 10, citing unnamed sources.

The reported shift follows a series of Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure linked to Azerbaijan. In the latest attack overnight on Aug. 8, Russian forces launched five Shahed drones at a SOCAR oil depot in Odesa Oblast, sparking a fire and damaging a diesel pipeline. Four SOCAR employees were seriously injured, according to news reports.

The strike marked the second recent Russian attack on Azerbaijani-linked facilities in Ukraine. In late June, Russian forces targeted a gas distribution station near Orlivka, a key part of the Trans-Balkan pipeline, through which Azerbaijani gas began flowing into Ukraine following a July 28 deal.

Caliber.Az said Russian forces had "systematically" struck Azerbaijani energy facilities in Ukraine in recent weeks, warning that such actions could trigger a policy reversal in Baku on weapons exports to Kyiv. Azerbaijan has so far refrained from supplying arms to Ukraine during the full-scale war.

Arrests, raids, beaten and bloodied suspects — how Russia-Azerbaijan relations have unravelled
Deaths in custody, media offices raided, and beaten and bloodied suspects paraded in court — relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, once considered close, have sharply deteriorated in recent days amid a series of high-profile incidents. The latest tensions erupted over the weekend when Russian law enforcement officers detained over 50 Azerbaijani nationals in Yekaterinburg, Russia, as part of an investigation into a murder case from 2001. Two men — brothers Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov — were
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image

The possible policy shift was reportedly discussed during an Aug. 10 phone call between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The two leaders condemned the strikes and discussed bilateral energy cooperation.

"These are deliberate attacks not only on these facilities, but also on our cooperation," Zelensky said after the call. "President Aliyev assured me, and this is also Ukraine’s position, that we will continue cooperation despite any challenges."

Azerbaijan and Ukraine have maintained close energy and trade ties for years, with Kyiv importing Azerbaijani oil and gas and SOCAR expanding its investments in Ukraine’s fuel infrastructure.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Baku also supplied Ukraine with certain military equipment, including drones and armored vehicles.

Since the start of the all-out war, however, Azerbaijan has officially maintained a policy of not providing lethal aid to either side, while offering humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, such as providing energy equipment, financial aid, and infrastructure support, with the value of assistance exceeding $40 million as of mid-2025.

New study warns Ukraine must break up old business order to thrive post-war
Ukraine’s business climate experienced a persistent slide between 2008 and 2019, characterized by a slowdown in new entrepreneurial activity, reduced competition, and increased dominance by large, inefficient companies, according to a new study. To reverse course and capitalize on its emerging tech ecosystem and future reconstruction efforts, Ukraine must dismantle the influence of sluggish state-owned enterprises and politically favored large firms, say economists at the World Bank and the Uni
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentLuca Léry Moffat
Article image

AzerbaijanRussiaUkraineOil refineriesVolodymyr ZelenskyEnergy infrastructure
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, August 11
Monday, August 11
Show More

Editors' Picks