Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Azerbaijan to file international lawsuits against Russia over downed plane, Aliyev says

2 min read
Avatar
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Azerbaijan to file international lawsuits against Russia over downed plane, Aliyev says
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev arrives at the 2018 NATO Summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on July 12, 2018. (Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

Azerbaijan is preparing to submit documents to international courts over the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft, President Ilham Aliyev said on July 19, according to local outlet Minval.

An Embraer 190AR plane operated by Azarbaijan Airlines crashed in Kazakhstan on Dec. 25, after coming under fire over Grozny, Chechnya. Thirty-eight people were killed.

Azerbaijani authorities laid blame on Russia, with an investigation pointing to a Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system mistakenly targeting the plane amid a reported Ukrainian drone attack.

Aliyev said that despite seven months having passed since the incident, Azerbaijan has yet to receive a clear response from the Russian authorities.

Moscow continues to reply to formal inquiries from the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General by saying that the investigation is still ongoing, the Minval reported.

"We understand that this may take time. In the Malaysian airline Boeing case, it took more than ten years. We are ready to wait ten years, but justice must be done," Aliyev said.

Earlier this July, the European Court of Human Rights found Russia responsible for the downing of Flight MH17, a Malaysian airliner shot down by Russian-controlled forces over Ukraine in July 2014.

Flight MH17 departed from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport en-route to Kuala Lumpur International Airport on July 17, 2014. Three hours into the flight, Boeing 777 was shot down by Russian militants using a Buk surface-to-air missile over Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast. All 283 passengers and 15 crew members on board, among them 196 Dutch citizens, were killed.

The crash of the Azerbaijani aircraft led to a public clash between Azerbaijan and Russia, otherwise close politically and economically. Previously, Aliyev accused Moscow of suppressing evidence and criticized his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for not openly admitting guilt.

Putin offered condolences for the incident, but stopped short of admitting Russian responsibility.

Arrests, raids, beaten and bloodied suspects — how Russia-Azerbaijan relations have unravelled
Deaths in custody, media offices raided, and beaten and bloodied suspects paraded in court — relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, once considered close, have sharply deteriorated in recent days amid a series of high-profile incidents. The latest tensions erupted over the weekend when Russian law enforcement officers detained over 50 Azerbaijani nationals in Yekaterinburg, Russia, as part of an investigation into a murder case from 2001. Two men — brothers Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov — were
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
AzerbaijanRussiaCrashIlham AliyevCourts
Avatar
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, July 20
Sunday, July 20
Zelensky unveils new composition of Ukraine's Security Council.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 19 announced the updated composition of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, following the country's latest government reshuffle. While most members remain the same, one notable change is the appointment of Rustem Umerov as the council’s new secretary.

Show More

Editors' Picks