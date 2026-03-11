KI logo
Russia blames UK for Storm Shadow strike on military plant, threatens 'new level' escalation, destruction

2 min read
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Russia blames UK for Storm Shadow strike on military plant, threatens 'new level' escalation, destruction
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on March 3, 2026. (Pavel Bednyakov/AFP via Getty Images)

Moscow threatened "a fundamentally new level of destruction and human casualties" after Ukrainian forces struck a military-linked plant in Russia's Bryansk region using Storm Shadow missiles, according to a statement by Russia's Foreign Ministry on March 11.

The warning followed a Ukrainian strike on the Kremniy El facility, a major Russian microelectronics producer that manufactures components used in missile guidance systems.

Moscow claimed the attack killed seven civilians and injured 42 others. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims made by Russian officials.

Kyiv, however, said the strike targeted the plant itself, one of Russia's largest producers of military microelectronics. The facility manufactures semiconductor components used in guidance and control systems for Russian missiles that frequently strike Ukrainian cities.

In response, Russia's Foreign Ministry argued that Ukraine could not use Storm Shadow missiles without what it called the "direct involvement" of its NATO partners.

"Western states bear full responsibility for the consequences of this strike, which resulted in civilian casualties," the ministry said. "Britain has gone beyond the norms of international law and is ready… to take the conflict to a fundamentally new level."

The ministry also accused Kyiv's Western partners of attempting to derail peace negotiations. The accusations come as a potential round of U.S.-mediated talks is expected next week.

"The use of British weapons systems is taking place against a backdrop of intensified political and diplomatic efforts," the ministry said. "The goal of London and other Western capitals is clear: to disrupt the peace process through large-scale provocation."

Russian officials have frequently escalated accusations against Kyiv and its allies ahead of negotiations.

Moscow continues near-daily missile and drone attacks across Ukraine, regularly striking civilian areas and energy infrastructure, according to Ukrainian officials. Over the past day alone, Russian attacks killed at least nine civilians across the country.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he pursued studies in International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University, through a program offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

