Russian drone hits civilian bus in Kherson, injuring 10

by Kollen Post
A civilian bus after a Russian drone strike in Kherson Oblast on March 11, 2026 (Telegram)

Russian forces flew a strike drone into a civilian bus in the frontline city of Kherson.

"In broad daylight, the Russian terrorists directed a UAV into a bus in which people were riding," Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram on March 11. "They saw who they were taking under their scope and consciously made the strike."

Prokudin wrote that 10 people were injured in the attack. Nine were hospitalized, while a 17-year-old who was on the bus was able to leave following on-the-spot first aid.

A video taken shortly after the attack shows emergency workers tending to the wounded sitting or lying along the sidewalks. Damage to the side of a small bus, including fully blown-out window is conspicuous.

Perched where the Dnipro River reaches the Black Sea, Kherson is directly at the frontline, with Russian forces occupying the east bank of the river including many of the city's suburbs since the early days of the war. It was the biggest city liberated by Ukraine in the late 2022 counteroffensive, but Kherson remains an extremely dangerous city.

Kherson is notoriously a zone in which Russian troops are running a "human safari," hunting for civilians in an attempt to render the city uninhabitable. Residents are well within range of even the shortest-ranged FPV drones, which Russia constantly sends into the city center.

Drone nets cover huge swathes of Kherson and the surrounding oblast and roadways. Today's strike on a bus full of commuters is simply the latest in an ongoing campaign against human life in the city.

Kherson OblastRussian attackDrone attackCivilian casualtiesRussia
Avatar
Kollen Post

Defense Industry Reporter

Kollen Post is the defense industry reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Based in Kyiv, he covers weapons production and defense tech. Originally from western Michigan, he speaks Russian and Ukrainian. His work has appeared in Radio Free Europe, Fortune, Breaking Defense, the Cipher Brief, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, FT’s Sifted, and Science Magazine. He holds a BA from Vanderbilt University.

