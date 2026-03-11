At least 9 killed, 44 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over the past day

At least nine people were killed and 44 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on March 11.

Russia launched 99 attack drones — including 70 Shahed-type drones — at Ukraine over the past day, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defense shot down or jammed 90 of those drones.

Glide bomb strikes nearer to the front line were nonetheless deadly for many Ukrainians. Such an attack in northern Sumy Oblast killed two and injured three, local government reported.

A similar attack on neighboring Kharkiv Oblast claimed the lives of two Ukrainians and injured seven others, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote, identifying the target as a "civilian business."

Vadym Filashkin, governor of Donetsk Oblast, wrote on Telegram that attacks in Sloviansk killed four and injured 21.

Further south in Kherson, where the Dnipro River forms the front line, attacks killed one and injured 12, including one child, reported Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Another woman injured in an attack on March 9 succumbed to her injuries and died in the hospital.

Governor Ivan Fedorov wrote that Russia attacked Zaporizhzhya Oblast 706 times over the past 24 hours, but found no deaths and only one injured civilian.