Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 31 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 6. At least 169 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

The regional administration also confirmed that the Russian attack on the Krasnopillia community injured three people, including two children - a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old. All the injured were hospitalized with mine-blast injuries, according to Iryna Yukhta, a secretary of the Krasnopillia village council.

Other communities targeted by Russia included Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Esman,m Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, grenade launcher, and drone attacks. Several guided and unguided rockets targeted at least four communities, while the village of Znob-Novhorodske saw mines dropped onto the settlement.

The communities of Esman and Myropillia experienced the bulk of the attacks, with 27 explosions reported in each of the areas.

Russian forces launched a drone attack in Sumy Oblast overnight on May 6, targeting the region's energy infrastructure, according to local authorities. Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator, reported later that one of its high-voltage facilities had been damaged as a result of the strikes.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Russian attacks against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, killing and injuring civilians.