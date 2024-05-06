Authorities: Russian attack on Sumy Oblast injures 3, including children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the village of Uhroidy in Sumy Oblast on May 6, injuring three people, including two children, Suspilne reported, citing Iryna Yukhta, a secretary of the Krasnopillia village council.

The village of Uhroidy lies less than 10 kilometers from the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian attack reportedly damaged three houses. All the injured were hospitalized with mine-blast injuries, according to Yukhta.

Residents who live along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia experience daily attacks from nearby Russian troops. Russian strikes against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent months.

Russian forces launched a drone attack in Sumy Oblast overnight on May 6, targeting the region's energy infrastructure, according to local authorities.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator, reported later that one of its high-voltage facilities had been damaged as a result of the strikes.