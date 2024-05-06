Skip to content
Authorities: Russian attack on Sumy Oblast injures 3, including children

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 6, 2024 6:48 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city center damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Russian troops shelled the village of Uhroidy in Sumy Oblast on May 6, injuring three people, including two children, Suspilne reported, citing Iryna Yukhta, a secretary of the Krasnopillia village council.

The village of Uhroidy lies less than 10 kilometers from the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian attack reportedly damaged three houses. All the injured were hospitalized with mine-blast injuries, according to Yukhta.

Residents who live along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia experience daily attacks from nearby Russian troops. Russian strikes against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent months.

Russian forces launched a drone attack in Sumy Oblast overnight on May 6, targeting the region's energy infrastructure, according to local authorities.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator, reported later that one of its high-voltage facilities had been damaged as a result of the strikes.

One night with Ukrainian drone hunters near Russia
Editor’s note: Due to the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified solely by first names and call signs. SUMY OBLAST – Soldiers from one of Ukraine’s 117th Territorial Defense Brigade mobile air defense squads call themselves fowlers. The unit’s…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
