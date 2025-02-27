The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Revolut operating illegally in Ukraine without required license, National Bank says

by Yana Prots February 27, 2025 2:31 PM 2 min read
A photo of Revolut's Clear Sky debit card. (Revolut/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

London-based digital bank Revolut has not obtained the required license to conduct banking activities in Ukraine,  the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said in a press release on Feb. 27.

According to Ukrainian banking law, a foreign bank can only operate in Ukraine if it opens a local branch or obtains a banking license. This process must first be approved by the NBU, the bank said in the press release.

Revolut officially launched its services in Ukraine on Feb. 11, offering Ukrainian residents access to features like instant, free transfers between app users by setting up a European Revolut account.

Revolut said its services for Ukrainian residents were provided by Revolut Bank UAB, a Lithuania-based bank supervised by the European Central Bank and the Bank of Lithuania.

The NBU argues that while this license allows Revolut to operate in EU countries, the fintech company has not applied for a license to operate in Ukraine as required by law.

"We support open competition and financial technology development, but all market players must follow legal and regulatory requirements," the NBU wrote.

The Ukrainian regulator also warned that Revolut customers in Ukraine will not be protected by local laws on financial consumer rights or deposit guarantees.

Revolut is a British multinational neobank and fintech company, co-founded by Ukrainian tech entrepreneur Vlad Yatsenko and Russian-born Nikolai Storonsky, who renounced his Russian citizenship after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The company has also stopped all operations in Russia and Belarus.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.