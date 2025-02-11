London-based digital bank Revolut officially launches in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

British fintech company Revolut officially launched its services in Ukraine after a beta testing phase, introducing a special Clear Sky debit card in Ukraine's national blue and yellow colors, the company announced on its website on Feb.11.

Ukrainian residents can set up a European Revolut account and receive access to a range of services, such as instant, free transfers between app users, said the company.

Revolut has been supporting Ukrainians since Russia's invasion began, offering refugees from Ukraine free access to its services, including money transfers and currency exchange, and temporarily waiving the usual requirement for proof of European residency.

According to the company, over 700,000 Ukrainians residing in the U.K. and Europe already use Revolut services. Since 2022, people have sent more than 1 billion euros ($1.03 billion) to Ukraine through Revolut, mainly from Germany, the U.K., Ireland, Poland, and the Netherlands.

“I am immensely proud of Revolut’s continuous support for Ukraine. A record number of Ukrainians have joined our waiting list to be among the first to get their Revolut account,” said Vlad Yatsenko, сo-founder and CTO of Revolut, adding that more Revolut products would be available in Ukraine soon.

Ukrainian customers will be able to order virtual and physical debit cards, including the special Clear Sky VISA debit card free of charge.

Users in the U.K. and Europe can get this card by donating at least five euros ($5.17) to get the card unlocked. All donations will go to the UN Refugee Agency which supports Ukrainian war refugees.

Revolut announced that since Russia's invasion began, it has raised over 10 million pounds ($12.4 million) for the Red Cross Ukraine, including a 1.5 million pound ($1.9 million) company donation.

Revolut was co-founded by Ukrainian Vlad Yatsenko and Russian Nikolai Storonsky, who renounced his citizenship due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The company has also suspended all operations in Russia and Belarus.