Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Reuters: Russia's LNG ambitions stalled by sanctions, lack of tankers

by Abbey Fenbert December 23, 2023 2:35 AM 2 min read
A flowing wellhead at the Utrenneye field, the resource base for Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 project in the Gydan Peninsula, as seen on Nov. 30, 2021. (Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A shortage of gas tankers and pressure from international sanctions are hindering Russia's plans of becoming a leading exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Reuters reported Dec. 22.

Russia hoped to increase its share of the global LNG market from 8% to 20% by 2030, offsetting the economic impact of sanctions on Russian pipeline gas exports.

A key component of Russia's ambitions is the Arctic LNG 2 project, which was set to begin shipping in the first quarter of 2024. Located on the Arctic's Gydan Peninsula, Arctic LNG 2 is positioned to export LNG supplies to both Europe and Asia, and the project's  intended capacity is 19.8 million metric tons annually.

The project is run by the private company Novatek, Russia's largest producer of LNG. Reuters reported that Novatek issued force majeure declarations to multiple clients after the U.S. imposed sanctions against Russian LNG in November 2023.

Businesses may declare force majeure if they cannot supply promised goods or services due to circumstances beyond their control.

According to Reuters, industry sources say that Arctic LNG 2 will not be able to ship commercial LNG supplies before the second quarter of 2024.

Sanctions have reportedly cut into the project's supply of Arc7 tankers, which can cut through ice two meters thick. The company Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, said it canceled three Russian orders of Arc7 tankers due to sanctions.

Public records indicate that Arctic LNG 2 currently has only three gas tankers capable of transporting deliveries through the ice.

Russian economist Andrey Klepach told a gas forum that the project is not likely to have the infrastructure it needs until after 203o.  

"I think it's not only about icebreakers, but the ice-class gas carriers — there are no such vessels yet," Klepach said.

The EU has not yet sanctioned Russian LNG, but is considering imposing further restrictions. While pipeline imports to EU countries dropped sharply after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Europe imported a record volume of LNG in 2023.

How Russian troops killed 3 unarmed teenagers in Ukrainian village
WARNING: The story contains graphic descriptions. When the neighbor told her what happened to her brothers, Tetiana Zahatna’s howl echoed across the village. The twins had stepped out of the house earlier. Then she heard the shooting. Though Russian forces never occupied the village of Mokhnatyn i…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:23 PM

CIA’s new video encourages Russian spies to collaborate.

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has released a new video to encourage Russian intelligence employees to cooperate. It was published under the headline "Why I contacted the CIA: For the Motherland" in the Russian language on Jan. 22 on X.
7:33 PM

Belarus charges journalist with 'discrediting the state.'

Alexander Lukashenko's regime regularly targets those who have voiced opposition his rule or openly hold pro-democracy views and continues to crack down on those with links to the mass protests that followed the Belarusian presidential election in 2020.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:42 PM

Reuters: Italy seeks to use G7 chair to boost support for Ukraine.

Italy will use its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) this year to challenge the increasingly popular narrative that Russia is winning in Ukraine and that the West is tiring of the war, Reuters reported on Jan. 23, citing an unnamed source familiar with Italy's plans.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.