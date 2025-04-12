The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, China, Russia, War, Ukraine
Edit post

Reuters: Chinese military officers have been present behind Russian lines with Beijing’s approval

by Anna Fratsyvir April 12, 2025 5:52 PM 1 min read
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Vladimir Putin attend an official welcoming ceremony in front of the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, on May 16, 2024, on the first day of Putin's state visit to China. (Sergei Bobylyov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 100 Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine are acting as mercenaries and do not appear to have direct ties to Beijing, according to two U.S. officials familiar with intelligence reports and a former Western intelligence official, Reuters reported on April 11.

The U.S. officials, speaking anonymously, described the fighters as poorly trained and having little impact on the battlefield. They do not believe the Chinese government has officially deployed them.

However, the former intelligence official told Reuters that Chinese military officers have been present behind Russian lines with Beijing’s approval to observe and draw tactical lessons from the war.

On April 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that at least "several hundred" Chinese citizens are fighting on Russia's side in Ukraine. Two Chinese fighters were captured by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Oblast.

One captured soldier reportedly paid 300,000 rubles (roughly $3,500) to a middleman in China in exchange for the promise of Russian citizenship, according to Ukrainian military sources cited by Ukrainian Pravda.

Beijing has denied direct involvement in the war and says it has urged its citizens to avoid armed conflicts.

Although China claims neutrality, it remains Russia’s leading supplier of dual-use components vital for weapons production and a key economic ally. Russia has also recruited foreign fighters from countries including India, Nepal, and Syria. Additionally, some 12,000 North Korean troops have reportedly been deployed by Pyongyang to assist Russia in defending its territory in Kursk Oblast.

Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Most popular

News Feed

5:52 PM

Reuters: Chinese military officers have been present behind Russian lines with Beijing’s approval.

More than 100 Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine are acting as mercenaries and do not appear to have direct ties to Beijing, according to two U.S. officials cited by Reuters. However, a former intelligence official told Reuters that Chinese military officers were present behind Russian lines, with Beijing’s approval, to observe and draw tactical lessons from the war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.