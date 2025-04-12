Reuters: Chinese military officers have been present behind Russian lines with Beijing’s approval.

This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 100 Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine are acting as mercenaries and do not appear to have direct ties to Beijing, according to two U.S. officials familiar with intelligence reports and a former Western intelligence official, Reuters reported on April 11.

The U.S. officials, speaking anonymously, described the fighters as poorly trained and having little impact on the battlefield. They do not believe the Chinese government has officially deployed them.

However, the former intelligence official told Reuters that Chinese military officers have been present behind Russian lines with Beijing’s approval to observe and draw tactical lessons from the war.

On April 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that at least "several hundred" Chinese citizens are fighting on Russia's side in Ukraine. Two Chinese fighters were captured by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Oblast.

One captured soldier reportedly paid 300,000 rubles (roughly $3,500) to a middleman in China in exchange for the promise of Russian citizenship, according to Ukrainian military sources cited by Ukrainian Pravda.

Beijing has denied direct involvement in the war and says it has urged its citizens to avoid armed conflicts.

Although China claims neutrality, it remains Russia’s leading supplier of dual-use components vital for weapons production and a key economic ally. Russia has also recruited foreign fighters from countries including India, Nepal, and Syria. Additionally, some 12,000 North Korean troops have reportedly been deployed by Pyongyang to assist Russia in defending its territory in Kursk Oblast.