Putin warns Russia prepared for war with Europe 'right now' before meeting US envoy

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Dec. 2 that Moscow is prepared for a war with Europe "right now" if European states initiate one, delivering the remarks moments before meeting U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

"If Europe starts a war, we are ready right now," the Russian president said.

Putin's comments came as Washington intensifies diplomatic outreach aimed at advancing negotiations to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The Russian president claimed that European governments obstruct U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to reach a settlement and "live under illusions" of imposing a strategic defeat on Russia.

Putin also said Europe "has no peaceful agenda" and "is on the side of war," framing Western military assistance to Ukraine as evidence of hostility.

The remarks echoed Moscow's broader messaging as Russia expands hybrid pressure on European countries.

European states have recorded a surge of suspected Russian-linked activities in recent years, including cyberattacks, sabotage attempts, and repeated damage to underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.

The incidents intensified in early autumn as unidentified drones and Russian aircraft repeatedly crossed into or approached NATO airspace.

In September, Polish forces shot down several Russian drones that entered Polish territory. Days later, a Russian drone breached Romanian airspace, though Bucharest did not engage.

On Sept. 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighters crossed into Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland for 12 minutes, prompting Tallinn to activate consultations under NATO's Article 4.

Belgium also reported a series of drone incidents near critical infrastructure. Belgian authorities said three drones flew over the Doel Nuclear Power Plant on Nov. 9, while several unidentified drones were spotted near sensitive sites in the days that followed.

Putin's latest warning added pressure to European capitals already concerned about Russia's increasing willingness to test air defenses and target infrastructure across the continent.