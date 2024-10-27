Russia mulls 'various responses' if West aids Ukraine with long-range strikes, Putin says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry is considering "various options" as a response if Ukraine launches long-range strikes against Russia with Western support, Russian President Vladimir Putin told state media in an interview published on Oct. 27.

The Kremlin's chief has reiterated his threats to the West if it takes this step, claiming that Ukraine would be able to launch such attacks only with the direct involvement of NATO military personnel.

The Ukrainian military has received long-range missiles like the American ATACMS, British Storm Shadow, or French SCALP/T but is not permitted to use them on Russian soil.

Ukraine has called on its allies to lift restrictions on the use of Western-provided weapons, a step that has also been included in President Volodymyr Zelensky's five-step victory plan.

"We will have to respond to this accordingly," Putin said.

"Our military leadership is considering this and will present various options in response."

Russia has repeatedly set supposed "red lines" on Western assistance for Ukraine, sometimes accompanied by veiled or overt nuclear threats.

Despite rumors in September that Washington and London are considering easing the restrictions, the ban has remained in place. Putin claimed already then that the move would "mean nothing less than the direct involvement of NATO countries" in the war and threatened a response.