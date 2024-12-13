Ukrainian military instructors to undergo NATO-standard training in Lithuania

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian military instructors will receive training in Lithuania in 2025 as part of NATO's Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP), the Ministry of Defense reported on Dec. 12.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense, Serhiy Melnyk, and Lithuania’s military education advisor, Stasis Paldunas.

The program will initially train 30 Ukrainian instructors, focusing on non-commissioned officers with combat experience.

Additionally, a pilot project for combat shooting instructor training will be launched in two Ukrainian military institutions, introducing modern NATO teaching methods.

"Improving military education and combat training is one of the key tasks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are grateful to our partners for the support that allows us to integrate modern NATO standards into our training system," Melnyk said.

Kyiv has consistently argued that NATO membership is the only path to lasting peace. While acknowledging that full membership is unfeasible during the ongoing war, Ukrainian officials are pressing for a formal invitation to signal solidarity and commitment from NATO allies.