Can you hear me? The invisible battles of Ukrainian military medics

Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Lithuania, NATO, Ukraine, Military
Edit post

Ukrainian military instructors to undergo NATO-standard training in Lithuania

by Sonya Bandouil December 13, 2024 4:21 AM 1 min read
Flags of Ukraine and NATO seen during a rally in London, England, on July 10, 2024. (Olha Kharchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian military instructors will receive training in Lithuania in 2025 as part of NATO's Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP), the Ministry of Defense reported on Dec. 12.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense, Serhiy Melnyk, and Lithuania’s military education advisor, Stasis Paldunas.

The program will initially train 30 Ukrainian instructors, focusing on non-commissioned officers with combat experience.

Additionally, a pilot project for combat shooting instructor training will be launched in two Ukrainian military institutions, introducing modern NATO teaching methods.

"Improving military education and combat training is one of the key tasks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are grateful to our partners for the support that allows us to integrate modern NATO standards into our training system," Melnyk said.

Kyiv has consistently argued that NATO membership is the only path to lasting peace. While acknowledging that full membership is unfeasible during the ongoing war, Ukrainian officials are pressing for a formal invitation to signal solidarity and commitment from NATO allies.

NATO chief warns alliance ‘unprepared’ for Russian threats, calls for increased defense spending
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned on Dec. 12 that the alliance is not ready for the threats it will face from Russia in the coming years, urging a shift to a wartime mindset with significantly higher defense spending.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.