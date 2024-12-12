Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, Ukraine, Donald Tusk, Emmanuel Macron, security guarantees
Edit post

Poland 'dismisses speculation' on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, PM says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 12, 2024 4:35 PM 2 min read
Polish Prime Minister Donal Tusk during a joined press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Polish Prime Minister's Office in Warsaw on Aug. 22, 2024. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

During a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Dec. 12, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed speculation about a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, emphasizing that no such actions are currently planned.

“Decisions on Polish actions will be made in Warsaw and only in Warsaw. We are not currently planning such actions,” Tusk stated, aiming to "end speculation" on the topic.

Macron, in turn, stressed that Ukraine should determine its course of action, saying, “Strong security in Ukraine means strong security in Europe,” while highlighting the importance of providing Kyiv with security guarantees.

Tusk, whose country takes over the EU Council's presidency in January, said peace talks could begin as early as this winter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded on Dec. 9 to Macron's suggestion of deploying foreign peacekeepers, saying Ukraine "may consider" the proposal but only after securing a clear timeline for NATO membership.

Recent reports suggest that the U.K. and France are considering deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has also not ruled out the possibility.

The concept of European troops overseeing a peaceful post-war Ukraine has reportedly been included in a peace plan developed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s team.

Ukraine's leadership continues to prioritize NATO integration as its primary security objective.

Trump opposes Ukraine launching US missiles inside Russia but hints he won’t ‘abandon’ Kyiv
“I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia. Why are we doing that?” Donald Trump told Time.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:41 AM

US lawmakers ask for intelligence report on impact of cutting Ukraine aid.

Lawmakers from both chambers of the U.S. legislature requested the director of national intelligence, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to compile a report on different policy impacts on Ukraine and U.S. security, according to The Hill.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.