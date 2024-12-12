Poland 'dismisses speculation' on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, PM says

This audio is created with AI assistance

During a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Dec. 12, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed speculation about a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, emphasizing that no such actions are currently planned.

“Decisions on Polish actions will be made in Warsaw and only in Warsaw. We are not currently planning such actions,” Tusk stated, aiming to "end speculation" on the topic.

Macron, in turn, stressed that Ukraine should determine its course of action, saying, “Strong security in Ukraine means strong security in Europe,” while highlighting the importance of providing Kyiv with security guarantees.

Tusk, whose country takes over the EU Council's presidency in January, said peace talks could begin as early as this winter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded on Dec. 9 to Macron's suggestion of deploying foreign peacekeepers, saying Ukraine "may consider" the proposal but only after securing a clear timeline for NATO membership.

Recent reports suggest that the U.K. and France are considering deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has also not ruled out the possibility.

The concept of European troops overseeing a peaceful post-war Ukraine has reportedly been included in a peace plan developed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s team.

Ukraine's leadership continues to prioritize NATO integration as its primary security objective.