French ambassador to Ukraine assures continued support for Kyiv under new government

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 12, 2024 5:36 PM 2 min read
French Ambassador to Ukraine Gael Veyssiere speaks with the Kyiv Independent in Kyiv, Ukraine, onNov. 29, 2023 (Anna Yakutenko/ The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

French Ambassador to Ukraine Gael Veyssiere expressed confidence that France's policy of assistance to Ukraine would remain unchanged following the appointment of a new prime minister, Interfax-Ukraine reported on Dec. 12.

“The President clearly said that France will continue to support Ukraine in the military sphere. And we will do everything possible and necessary to help the Ukrainians. So we can even increase our support,” Veyssiere said, emphasizing the broad political consensus in the National Assembly for backing Ukraine, despite some dissenting voices.

Veyssiere dismissed concerns that France's challenging political situation might reduce military support, stating, “Definitely not.”

He reaffirmed that successive French governments have consistently supported Ukraine and that the new administration would maintain this policy.

Macron is set to appoint a new prime minister following the resignation of French Prime Minister Michel Barnier. Macron did not provide a firm deadline for the appointment.

France has supplied Ukraine with SCALP/T missiles, which have been used against Russian targets in occupied territories.

Earlier this year, President Emmanuel Macron supported Ukraine’s right to strike military targets in Russia, arguing that Moscow was exploiting Western missile restrictions.

Macron has also revisited the idea of deploying Western troops to Ukraine if Russia breaches the frontlines and Kyiv requests assistance, a suggestion first raised in February and revisited in May.

The discussion underscores broader debates among European leaders over the extent of military support for Ukraine as it continues to face Russian aggression.

Poland ‘dismisses speculation’ on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, PM says
During a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Dec. 12, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed speculation about a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, emphasizing that no such actions are currently planned.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
