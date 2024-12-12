Can you hear me? The invisible battles of Ukrainian military medics

Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Economics, Business, US assistance to Ukraine, Reconstruction
Edit post

US announces over $440 million in economic aid for Ukraine

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn December 13, 2024 1:34 AM 2 min read
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma delivers remarks during a ceremony to recognize the 2023 International Medal of Arts honorees in the East Room at the White House on Sept. 13, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States will provide Ukraine with over $440 million in aid for key sectors of its economy, Richard Verma, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, announced on Dec. 12.

The announcement comes as outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden aims to ramp up support for Ukraine before President-elect Donald Trump takes power in January.

The economic aid package is comprised of four key parts, including $223 million to rebuild transportation, infrastructure, and logistics, Verma announced in a social media post.

Another $105 million will be used to train Ukrainians for "tomorrow's jobs" in reconstruction and industry, while $74.7 million will support Ukraine's agriculture sector.

A further $35 million is allocated for the "Project Preparation Facility," which aims to increase and accelerate upcoming construction projects.

The White House on Dec. 12 also announced a new weapons package of an unspecified amount for Ukraine. The assistance will include air defense, armored vehicles, and artillery.

Verma took the role of U.S Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery in August after the previous representative, Penny Pritzker, stepped down.

Ukraine relies heavily on economic aid from Western partners to keep the country running amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted in April 2024 that Ukraine would need over $40 billion in external financing this year.

The U.S., EU and other Western partners agreed in 2024 to furnish Ukraine with a loan totaling $50 billion, to be repaid with revenue from frozen Russian assets. Details of the loan agreements are currently being finalized.

Ukraine war latest: Trump hints he won’t ‘abandon’ Kyiv but opposes Ukraine launching US missiles inside Russia
Key developments on Dec. 12: * Trump hints he won’t ‘abandon’ Kyiv but opposes Ukraine launching US missiles inside Russia * Drones attack Chechnya, hitting police building, Kadyrov claims * Poland ‘dismisses speculation’ on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, PM says * US House passes 2025 defens…
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:58 PM

White House announces new weapons package for Kyiv.

"Today, the president approved a new security assistance package for Ukraine that will provide them with additional air defense, artillery, drones, and armored vehicles," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.