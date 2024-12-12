US announces over $440 million in economic aid for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States will provide Ukraine with over $440 million in aid for key sectors of its economy, Richard Verma, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, announced on Dec. 12.

The announcement comes as outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden aims to ramp up support for Ukraine before President-elect Donald Trump takes power in January.

The economic aid package is comprised of four key parts, including $223 million to rebuild transportation, infrastructure, and logistics, Verma announced in a social media post.

Another $105 million will be used to train Ukrainians for "tomorrow's jobs" in reconstruction and industry, while $74.7 million will support Ukraine's agriculture sector.

A further $35 million is allocated for the "Project Preparation Facility," which aims to increase and accelerate upcoming construction projects.

The White House on Dec. 12 also announced a new weapons package of an unspecified amount for Ukraine. The assistance will include air defense, armored vehicles, and artillery.

Verma took the role of U.S Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery in August after the previous representative, Penny Pritzker, stepped down.

Ukraine relies heavily on economic aid from Western partners to keep the country running amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted in April 2024 that Ukraine would need over $40 billion in external financing this year.

The U.S., EU and other Western partners agreed in 2024 to furnish Ukraine with a loan totaling $50 billion, to be repaid with revenue from frozen Russian assets. Details of the loan agreements are currently being finalized.