Ukraine sentences Russian Duma chairman Volodin to 15 years in absentia

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 12, 2024 6:40 PM 1 min read
Chairman of the Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on December 17, 2023, in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Russia’s State Duma, has been sentenced in absentia to 15 years by a Ukrainian court, Ukraine’s State Security Service (SBU) reported on Dec. 12.

The investigation identified Volodin as a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a key figure in the lead-up to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On Feb. 15, 2022, Volodin presided over a Duma session that approved a resolution urging Putin to recognize the "independence" of the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts.

Volodin publicly backed this resolution and ensured it received the necessary votes from Russian deputies. He later organized the ratification of the so-called "Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation, and Mutual Assistance" between the Kremlin and the occupied territories.

These legislative actions were instrumental in Moscow's justification for launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Since the invasion, Volodin has continued to publicly support Russia's war effort, frequently using Duma sessions and state media appearances to propagate Kremlin narratives.

As of November 2024, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General's Office reported charging 730 individuals and convicting 137 for committing war crimes in Ukraine.

Volodin’s sentencing underscores Kyiv's ongoing efforts to hold Russian officials accountable for their roles in the war.

Russia, India sign record oil supply deal, Reuters reports
Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft and Indian refining giant Reliance Industries have finalized a landmark agreement to supply 500,000 barrels of oil daily for the next 10 years, Reuters reported on Dec. 12.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
9:41 AM

US lawmakers ask for intelligence report on impact of cutting Ukraine aid.

Lawmakers from both chambers of the U.S. legislature requested the director of national intelligence, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to compile a report on different policy impacts on Ukraine and U.S. security, according to The Hill.
