White House announces new weapons package for Kyiv.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States has approved a new weapons package for Ukraine, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said during a White House press briefing Dec. 12.

The announcement comes as outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden attempts to hasten shipments of military aid to Ukraine ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in January.

"Today, the president approved a new security assistance package for Ukraine that will provide them with additional air defense, artillery, drones, and armored vehicles," Kirby said.

The latest package marks the 72nd shipment of U.S. military aid under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which allows the U.S. to transfer weapons from existing stockpiles to allies in urgent situations.

Kirby did not specify the dollar amount attached to the new round of assistance, but said Biden was committed to ongoing aid deliveries.

"We're going to provide additional packages right up to the end of this administration," he said.

Two days prior, the U.S. on Dec. 10 announced a $20 billion loan to Ukraine backed by frozen Russian assets. The loan is the culmination of a Group of Seven (G7) deal to lend Kyiv a total $50 billion, all supported by proceeds from frozen Russian funds.

The Pentagon on Dec. 7 also announced an arms package for Ukraine worth nearly $1 billion.

The White House aims to send a large-scale influx of weapons to Kyiv before Jan. 20, when Trump officially begins his term. The stated aim is to improve Ukraine's negotiating leverage before Trump withdraws U.S. aid and pressures Kyiv to strike a deal with Moscow.

Trump told Time magazine on Dec. 12 that his administration will not "abandon" Ukraine, but will use U.S. aid to urge a negotiated resolution.