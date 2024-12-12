Can you hear me? The invisible battles of Ukrainian military medics

News Feed, occupied Ukrainian territories, Russian occupation, Courts, Ukraine, Russia
Russian occupation court sentences Ukrainian to 11 years for alleged espionage

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 12, 2024 9:29 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A Russian FSB officer in assault gear. (Grigorenko/Getty Images)
A Russian-controlled court in occupied Donetsk Oblast sentenced 20-year-old Mikhail Karimov, a resident of Mariupol, to 11 years in a strict regime penal colony, Mariupol City Council reported on Dec. 12.

Karimov was accused of allegedly providing Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) with information about Russian troop locations and movements between December 2022 and June 2023.

Mariupol City Council noted that Russian-set authorities have intensified efforts to identify and prosecute so-called "spies" and "saboteurs" in occupied territories, with numerous court hearings being held for those accused of opposing the Russian occupation.

In a similar case, a Russian-controlled court in occupied Crimea sentenced a 33-year-old man to 15 years in a strict regime penal colony on Dec. 9.

He was accused of state treason for allegedly passing information about Russian military equipment movements and a military facility under construction to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense between December 2022 and March 2023.

These actions reflect an ongoing crackdown by Russian occupation authorities against individuals they claim to be working against their forces in occupied Ukrainian territories.

Hungary did not discuss any Christmas truce, prisoner swap with Ukraine, Presidential Office says
The Hungarian side “did not discuss anything” with Ukraine and “did not warn about its contacts with Moscow,” said Dmytro Lytvyn, the presidential communications adviser, referring to Viktor Orban’s recent phone call with Vladimir Putin.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
9:41 AM

US lawmakers ask for intelligence report on impact of cutting Ukraine aid.

Lawmakers from both chambers of the U.S. legislature requested the director of national intelligence, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to compile a report on different policy impacts on Ukraine and U.S. security, according to The Hill.
