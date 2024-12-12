Can you hear me? The invisible battles of Ukrainian military medics

Ukraine's largest steelmaker suspends operations at Pokrovsk coal mine

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 12, 2024 11:52 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A view of the Metinvest coke factory in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Aug. 10, 2018. (Gaelle Girbes/Getty Images)
Metinvest, Ukraine's largest steel producer, has suspended operations at its Pischane coal plant near the front-line town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, the company announced in a statement on Dec. 12.

The closure comes amid an increasingly dangerous Russian advance towards Pokrovsk, a key Ukrainian logistics hub. Ukraine lost key positions near the town to advancing Russian troops over the past day.

Metinvest said it was closing the Pokrovsk site, which includes a mine and an administrative building, due to intensified shelling in the area. The company also said the front line was expanding and moving closer to the mine.

Core personnel have been evacuated along with their families, the statement said.  

Metinvest will continue to monitor the security situation alongside local authorities, the company said. Decisions regarding the plant will be made as the situation on the frontline evolves.

Pischane is the largest coking coal producer in Ukraine, and one of the largest in Eastern Europe. The site provided half of Metinvest's coal volume, used to produce steel at the company's many plants. Loss of the mine would be a major blow to Ukraine's steel production industry.

The closure of the plant could diminish Ukrainian steel production to only 2-3 million metric tons, down from a projected 7.5 million by the end of 2024, Oleksandr Kalenkov, the head of Ukraine's steelmakers' association, said on Oct. 16.

The Metinvest steel company has already faced significant losses amid Russia's war against Ukraine. The company lost the infamous Azovstal plant in the early days of the full-scale invasion. The plant was the last line of defense for Ukrainian troops against the Russian occupation of Mariupol.

Steel production is one of Ukraine's leading industries, and the second-largest source of foreign currency after agriculture.

Authors: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:58 PM

White House announces new weapons package for Kyiv.

"Today, the president approved a new security assistance package for Ukraine that will provide them with additional air defense, artillery, drones, and armored vehicles," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.
9:41 AM

US lawmakers ask for intelligence report on impact of cutting Ukraine aid.

Lawmakers from both chambers of the U.S. legislature requested the director of national intelligence, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to compile a report on different policy impacts on Ukraine and U.S. security, according to The Hill.
