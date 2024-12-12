Can you hear me? The invisible battles of Ukrainian military medics

Xi Jinping reaffirms China's stance on Ukraine war settlement

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 12, 2024 8:30 PM 1 min read
Chinese President Xi Jinping heads to a group photo session with other leaders at the Third Belt and Road Forum on Oct. 18, 2023, in Beijing, China. (Suo Takekuma-Pool/Getty Images)
Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated China's position on resolving the war in Ukraine during a meeting with Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, on Dec. 12, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Xi emphasized three principles: "preventing the conflict from expanding beyond the combat zone, preventing the escalation of hostilities, and preventing any party from fomenting the conflict."

He called for international efforts to create "favorable conditions" for a political settlement and reaffirmed "Beijing's neutrality."

Despite claims of neutrality, Beijing has faced scrutiny for its role in supporting Russia's war effort. Reports suggest China has supplied dual-use goods that bolster Russia’s defense industry.

In November, media sources revealed that the EU had obtained evidence of Chinese lethal support to Moscow, including attack drones.

Ukraine invited China to the peace summit back in January, but Beijing declined the invitation as the terms they required to attend were not met.

China's leadership has denied providing military aid to either side in the conflict, maintaining its official stance of advocating for diplomatic resolution while facing international criticism for its ties with Russia.

Trump invites Xi to inauguration, CBS News reports
Trump’s team is also considering inviting other world leaders, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
9:41 AM

US lawmakers ask for intelligence report on impact of cutting Ukraine aid.

Lawmakers from both chambers of the U.S. legislature requested the director of national intelligence, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to compile a report on different policy impacts on Ukraine and U.S. security, according to The Hill.
