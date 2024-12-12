Xi Jinping reaffirms China's stance on Ukraine war settlement

This audio is created with AI assistance

Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated China's position on resolving the war in Ukraine during a meeting with Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, on Dec. 12, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Xi emphasized three principles: "preventing the conflict from expanding beyond the combat zone, preventing the escalation of hostilities, and preventing any party from fomenting the conflict."

He called for international efforts to create "favorable conditions" for a political settlement and reaffirmed "Beijing's neutrality."

Despite claims of neutrality, Beijing has faced scrutiny for its role in supporting Russia's war effort. Reports suggest China has supplied dual-use goods that bolster Russia’s defense industry.

In November, media sources revealed that the EU had obtained evidence of Chinese lethal support to Moscow, including attack drones.

Ukraine invited China to the peace summit back in January, but Beijing declined the invitation as the terms they required to attend were not met.

China's leadership has denied providing military aid to either side in the conflict, maintaining its official stance of advocating for diplomatic resolution while facing international criticism for its ties with Russia.