NATO chief warns alliance 'unprepared' for Russian threats, calls for increased defense spending

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned on Dec. 12 that the alliance is not ready for the threats it will face from Russia in the coming years, urging a shift to a wartime mindset with significantly higher defense spending.

Rutte highlighted that NATO members spent more than 3% of GDP on defense during the Cold War and argued that future spending should exceed the current 2% target.

“Russia is preparing for a long-term confrontation with Ukraine and with us,” he said, adding that its hostile actions against allied states are escalating.

While NATO’s current deterrence is effective, Rutte expressed concern about the alliance’s future readiness.

“We are not prepared for what awaits us in four or five years. The danger is heading our way at full speed. What is happening in Ukraine could happen here,” he cautioned.

Rutte also pointed out that Russia has already shifted its economy to a wartime footing, with defense spending projected to reach 7-8% of GDP by 2025, the highest since the Cold War.

Though there is no immediate threat to NATO’s 32 member states, Rutte insisted that preparedness is essential regardless of the war’s outcome in Ukraine.

European NATO foreign ministers are reportedly considering gradually raising the alliance’s defense spending target to 3% of GDP by 2030, according to Financial Times.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exposed significant manufacturing and procurement gaps in Western defense industries, prompting urgent calls to bolster production capabilities.

The urgency of these efforts could increase under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has previously criticized NATO allies for not meeting defense spending criteria.

Trump has suggested reducing U.S. support for NATO countries that fail to meet their commitments and has hinted at scaling back aid for Ukraine.

His presidency, beginning in January 2025, may push European countries to take on greater responsibility for their defense.