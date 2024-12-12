Can you hear me? The invisible battles of Ukrainian military medics

Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, NATO, Mark Rutte, War, Russia
Edit post

NATO chief warns alliance 'unprepared' for Russian threats, calls for increased defense spending

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 12, 2024 7:31 PM 2 min read
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during the press conference after his meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, Poland on November 13, 2024. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned on Dec. 12 that the alliance is not ready for the threats it will face from Russia in the coming years, urging a shift to a wartime mindset with significantly higher defense spending.

Rutte highlighted that NATO members spent more than 3% of GDP on defense during the Cold War and argued that future spending should exceed the current 2% target.

“Russia is preparing for a long-term confrontation with Ukraine and with us,” he said, adding that its hostile actions against allied states are escalating.

While NATO’s current deterrence is effective, Rutte expressed concern about the alliance’s future readiness.

“We are not prepared for what awaits us in four or five years. The danger is heading our way at full speed. What is happening in Ukraine could happen here,” he cautioned.

Rutte also pointed out that Russia has already shifted its economy to a wartime footing, with defense spending projected to reach 7-8% of GDP by 2025, the highest since the Cold War.

Though there is no immediate threat to NATO’s 32 member states, Rutte insisted that preparedness is essential regardless of the war’s outcome in Ukraine.

European NATO foreign ministers are reportedly considering gradually raising the alliance’s defense spending target to 3% of GDP by 2030, according to Financial Times.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exposed significant manufacturing and procurement gaps in Western defense industries, prompting urgent calls to bolster production capabilities.

The urgency of these efforts could increase under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has previously criticized NATO allies for not meeting defense spending criteria.

Trump has suggested reducing U.S. support for NATO countries that fail to meet their commitments and has hinted at scaling back aid for Ukraine.

His presidency, beginning in January 2025, may push European countries to take on greater responsibility for their defense.

Trump hints he won’t ‘abandon’ Kyiv but opposes Ukraine launching US missiles inside Russia
“I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia. Why are we doing that?” Donald Trump told Time.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:41 AM

US lawmakers ask for intelligence report on impact of cutting Ukraine aid.

Lawmakers from both chambers of the U.S. legislature requested the director of national intelligence, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to compile a report on different policy impacts on Ukraine and U.S. security, according to The Hill.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.