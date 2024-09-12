Biden planning to ease restrictions on Kyiv's long-range strikes, Politico reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden is finalizing the details of a plan to lift some restrictions on Ukraine's use of American long-range weapons to strike targets deep in Russian territory, Politico reported on Sept. 11, citing unnamed officials familiar with the discussions.

A small group of White House officials have been holding talks on expanding the area within Russia that Ukraine can hit with U.S.-supplied weapons, an official told Politico.

The details of the plan are not yet finalized, Politico reported, but officials in the U.S., U.K., and Ukraine are discussing expanding the acceptable range of Russian targets, preventing cross-border incursions by Russian forces, and allowing Kyiv to attack Russia with U.K.-supplied weapons that contain American parts.

The Guardian reported on Sept. 11 that the U.K. has already privately decided to allow Ukraine to use its British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles for long-range strikes deep into Russia. The report comes as U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy visits Kyiv alongside U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

During a joint press conference with the two diplomats on Sept. 11, Blinken evaded directly saying that Washington would change its policy regarding long-range strikes.

The U.S. has been flexible and to willing to alter its strategy "from day one," Blinken said.

Biden is expected to discuss the long-range weapons issue with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer during their meeting at the White House on Sept. 13, an official told Politico.

Kyiv has long argued that restrictions on the use of long-range weapons are hindering its ability to defend Ukrainian cities from intensifying aerial attacks. Washington has consistently claimed that allowing Ukraine to hit deep into Russian territory with U.S. weapons could escalate conflict with Russia.

Both Blinken and Lammy said on Sept. 11 that Russia is already escalating the war, not only by continuing to launch mass attacks against Ukraine but also by accepting shipments of ballistic missiles from Iran.

The talks on loosening U.S. restrictions reportedly began after Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Aug. 30 visited Washington and presented senior officials with a list of high-value targets in Russia that Ukraine wants to hit with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).