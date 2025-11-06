At least 24 relatives of Putin get state-linked jobs, investigative journalists say

At least 24 relatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin have received jobs linked to the government, Proyekt, an independent Russian investigative journalism project, reported on Nov. 6.

This is a record for nepotism since the country was ruled by the Romanov imperial dynasty a century ago, according to Proyekt, also known as Agentsvo.

Proyekt also reported that the third generation of Putin's family — his grandnephews — had now joined government ranks following the president himself and the second generation (his children and nephews).

Putin's relatives with state-linked jobs include family members of Putin's former wife Lyudmila Putina and his three alleged lovers — Alina Kabayeva, Svetlana Krivonogikh and Alisa Kharcheva. Relatives Putin's daughters Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova have also received government-linked jobs.

The jobs of Putin's relatives include the positions of a minister and a deputy minister, as well as jobs at state gas giant Gazprom, state hydropower monopoly Rusgidro, the state propaganda outlet Dialog, the state-controlled Sberbank, and state-owned Russian Railways.