Thursday, November 6, 2025
Russia

At least 24 relatives of Putin get state-linked jobs, investigative journalists say

2 min read
by Oleg Sukhov
Vladimir Putin (R) chairs a meeting regarding the situation in the Kursk region, in his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow, Russia on Aug. 12, 2024. (Gavriil Grigorov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

At least 24 relatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin have received jobs linked to the government, Proyekt, an independent Russian investigative journalism project, reported on Nov. 6.

This is a record for nepotism since the country was ruled by the Romanov imperial dynasty a century ago, according to Proyekt, also known as Agentsvo.

Proyekt also reported that the third generation of Putin's family — his grandnephews — had now joined government ranks following the president himself and the second generation (his children and nephews).

Putin's relatives with state-linked jobs include family members of Putin's former wife Lyudmila Putina and his three alleged lovers — Alina Kabayeva, Svetlana Krivonogikh and Alisa Kharcheva. Relatives Putin's daughters Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova have also received government-linked jobs.

The jobs of Putin's relatives include the positions of a minister and a deputy minister, as well as jobs at state gas giant Gazprom, state hydropower monopoly Rusgidro, the state propaganda outlet Dialog, the state-controlled Sberbank, and state-owned Russian Railways.

Corruption
Oleg Sukhov

Reporter

Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

Thursday, November 6
Wednesday, November 5
