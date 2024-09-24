The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
'Putin is very much afraid' — Zelensky says Kursk incursion exposed Kremlin's weaknesses to Russian public

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 24, 2024 8:50 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via videoconference at the Constantine Palace in Strelna in the suburb of Saint Petersburg on September 20, 2024 (Alexander Kazakov / POOL / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "very much afraid" of Ukraine's ongoing incursion in Kursk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview to be aired on Sept. 24.

Speaking to ABC News, Zelensky said the operation exposed serious weaknesses in the Kremlin's leadership and its ability to protect its people.

"It's true. He's afraid very much," he said, adding: "Why? Because his people saw that he can't defend... all his territory."

Ukraine launched its cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast in early August, claiming to have seized around 100 settlements and over 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles).

Russia appeared to have been taken by surprise by the attack, which allowed Ukrainian forces to quickly fan out across the border and move deep into Russian territory.

According to the seized documents, Russian commanders had been cautioning that a potential cross-border breakthrough could occur as far back as January 2024, but little action was taken.

The Good Morning America interview with Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska comes as world leaders convene in New York City for the 79th U.N. General Assembly.

Zelensky, who arrived in the U.S. on Sept. 22, is using the opportunity to champion his "victory plan" and Ukraine's second global peace summit.

He is expected to present the victory plan to Biden at the White House on Sept. 26. He also plans to discuss it with presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

In the interview, Zelensky said the plan aims to achieve the "strengthening of Ukraine."

"That's why we're asking our friends, our allies, to strengthen us. It's very important," he said, adding: "I think that we are closer to peace than we think.

"We are closer to the end of the war. We just have to be very strong, very strong."

On Sept. 23, Zelensky met with a bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation on Sept. 23, including Senators Ben Cardin, Dan Sullivan, Chris Murphy, and Congressman Gregory Meeks, to express gratitude for their critical support of Ukraine.

He updated them on Ukraine's current security situation and the challenges anticipated next year.

Zelensky said that "decisive action now can accelerate a just end to the war," adding that Ukraine’s victory plan aims to bring peace."

American leadership plays a crucial role in defending freedom worldwide," Zelensky wrote on X, thanking Congress for its unwavering commitment.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
