News Feed, Congress, Volodymyr Zelensky, Victory Plan, United States
Zelensky meets US congressional delegation, urges continued support and outlines Ukraine’s victory plan

by Sonya Bandouil September 24, 2024 4:05 AM 1 min read
The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 13, 2023. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Integrity Project)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with a bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation on Sept. 23, including Senators Ben Cardin, Dan Sullivan, Chris Murphy, and Congressman Gregory Meeks, to express gratitude for their critical support of Ukraine.

He updated them on Ukraine's current security situation and the challenges anticipated next year.

Zelensky emphasized that "decisive action now can accelerate a just end to the war," adding that Ukraine’s Victory Plan aims to bring peace.

"American leadership plays a crucial role in defending freedom worldwide," Zelensky wrote on X, thanking Congress for its unwavering commitment.

World leaders convened in New York City on Sept. 23 for the 79th U.N. General Assembly. Zelensky, who arrived in the U.S. on Sept. 22, is using the opportunity to champion his "victory plan" and Ukraine's second global peace summit.

Zelensky is expected to present the victory plan to Biden at the White House on Sept. 26. He also plans to discuss it with presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
