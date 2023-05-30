Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Putin comments on Moscow drone attack, threatens with 'mirror actions'

by Dinara Khalilova May 30, 2023 6:43 PM 1 min read
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin meets with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the Grand Kremlin Palace on May 25, 2023, to discuss the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. (Photo: Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin commented on a May 30 drone attack against Moscow, blaming it on Ukraine and threatening Kyiv with "mirror actions," reported Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Russian service.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, denied Kyiv's involvement in the attack, which reportedly damaged several high-rise buildings in the Russian capital.

Putin called the drone barrage "Kyiv's response" to an alleged Russian strike on Ukraine's military intelligence headquarters. Ukrainian authorities didn't report such an attack.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, eight drones targeted Moscow in the early hours of May 30. Five of them were shot down, and three were suppressed by electronic warfare, which made them deviate from their intended targets, the ministry wrote.

However, Russian media outlets alleged that about 25 drones took part in the attack, and 10 of them were destroyed. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the authenticity of the claim.

On May 3, another drone attack was recorded in Moscow, causing damage to Putin's Kremlin residence. While Russia accused Kyiv of organizing the attack, Ukraine's officials denied responsibility.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion last February, Russian attacks have regularly hit Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Overnight on May 30, Russian troops launched another drone attack against Kyiv Oblast, targeting Ukraine for the 17th time this month.

The attack killed one person and injured nine in the capital as well as wounded four more elsewhere in Kyiv Oblast.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
