Drones hit buildings in Moscow, Russia says

by Martin Fornusek May 30, 2023 9:34 AM 2 min read
A photo of a damaged building in Moscow early on May 30, 2023. (TV Rain)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone attack damaged several high-rise buildings in Moscow on May 30, according to the Russian state media.

The attack supposedly damaged a buildings' exterior and windows, but no casualties were reported.

According to Russian Telegram channels, the incident happened around 4 a.m.

One drone was reported to hit the upper floors of a residential building number 98 on Profsoyuznaya Street, another damaged a building on Atlasova Street.

Another drone supposedly flew into the 14th floor of a high-rise building on Leninsky Avenue but did not explode.

Several drones were shot down by air defenses on approach to Moscow, the Russian channel TV Dozhd wrote on Telegram, referencing Russian officials.

Photographs and videos shared on Telegram show the building damage and a piece of debris resembling a drone's wing.

According to Russian Telegram channels, about 25 drones took part in the attack and 10 of them were destroyed

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the authenticity of the claim.

On May 3, another drone attack was recorded in Moscow, causing damage to the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While Russia accused Kyiv of orchestrating the attack, Ukraine’s officials denied responsibility.

Russia launched yet another drone attack against Kyiv overnight on May 30, targeting Ukraine for the 17th time this month, the Kyiv City Military Administration said at around 5 a.m. local time.

Debris from a drone fell and caused a fire in a high-rise residential building in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi District, killing at least one person and injuring three others, the administration said.

The top two floors were destroyed, and there may be people under the rubble, the administration added. All emergency services are working on the site.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
