Update: At least 1 killed, 13 injured after night attack on Kyiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 13 people were injured and one woman killed by the Russian overnight drone strike against Kyiv Oblast and the capital on May 30, the Kyiv police reported on Telegram.

In Kyiv, one 33-year-old woman was killed by the strike, and nine people suffered injuries.

Four other people were wounded elsewhere in the oblast.

Furthermore, 16 civilian objects were damaged, including cars and residential buildings.

Russia launched yet another drone attack against Kyiv overnight on May 30, targeting Ukraine for the 17th time this month, the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

The aftermath of the May 30 drone strike on Kyiv. (Source: Regional Police chief Andrii Nebytov / Telegram) The aftermath of the May 30 drone strike on Kyiv. (Source: Regional Police chief Andrii Nebytov / Telegram) The aftermath of the May 30 drone strike on Kyiv. (Source: Regional Police chief Andrii Nebytov / Telegram) The aftermath of the May 30 drone strike on Kyiv Oblast. (Source: Kyiv Police / Official Telegram account) The aftermath of the May 30 drone strike on Kyiv Oblast. (Source: Kyiv Police / Official Telegram account) The aftermath of the May 30 drone strike on Kyiv Oblast. (Source: Kyiv Police / Official Telegram account)

According to the information published by Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched 31 Shahed kamikaze drones over the last night.

Ukraine’s air defenses managed to destroy 29 of the total number.

Debris from a drone fell and caused a fire in a high-rise residential building in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi District, killing at least one person and injuring three others, the administration said. The top two floors were destroyed, and there may be people under the rubble, the administration added. All emergency services are working on the site.

Debris that fell over Kyiv’s Darnytskyi District caused a fire in a house and damaged cars.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, three cars caught fire in Kyiv’s central Pecherskyi District.