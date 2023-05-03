Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: 'We didn't attack Putin or Moscow'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 3, 2023 8:29 PM 1 min read
A screenshot from a video circulating on social media allegedly showing drones attacking the Kremlin overnight on May 3. (Video: Ihor Lachenkov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Russia’s claims that the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin was targeted by two Ukrainian drones overnight on May 3.

"We do not attack Putin or Moscow. We are fighting on our territory, defending our villages and cities. We don't have enough weapons even for that," Zelensky said during the press conference in Finland — where he attended a one-day summit of the Nordic countries' leaders.

"Therefore, we did not attack Putin. We will leave it to the tribunal," he said.

Russian state media claimed that "as a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar control systems, the (drones) were disabled."

Videos are circulating on social media of the alleged attack. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky's spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov also denied Ukraine's involvement in a statement to BBC Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the President's Office, wrote that "Russia is clearly preparing a large-scale terrorist act," implying that Russia staged the event.

According to Podolyak, "Something is happening in the Russian Federation, but definitely without Ukrainian drones over the Kremlin."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.