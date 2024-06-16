Prosecutor’s Office: Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast injures 7, including 2 children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the village of Nova Poltavka near Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, wounding seven people, including two children, the regional prosecutor’s office reported on June 16.

Settlements in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on June 15 killed three people and injured five, Governor Vadym Filashkin said earlier.

As a result of the Nova Poltavka attack, four women and a man suffered injuries, according to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

Two boys aged four and seven were reportedly hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Houses and cars were damaged in the strike, the prosecutor’s office wrote, adding that the type of weaponry used by Russian troops is still being established.

More than 800 children have been killed since the beginning of Russia's war in Ukraine in 2014, including over 550 killed during the full-scale invasion, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said on June 4 on national television.

Russia's war of aggression has taken a staggering toll on Ukraine's civilian population.

The U.N. said in April that it had recorded almost 11,000 civilians killed and over 20,500 injured. The actual number is likely considerably higher, as Russia prevents independent monitoring in the occupied areas that suffered the heaviest destruction, like Mariupol.